Venom 2’s Post-Credits Scene Reportedly Revealed

The Venom film franchise is alive and well with a sequel titled Venom: Let There Be Carnage scheduled for a 2021 release. Tom Hardy will reprise his role as Eddie Brock and it’s long been rumored that Tom Holland will make an appearance as Spider-Man, too. Hardy might have even spilled the beans on this a bit early with his Instagram post, which he later deleted.

Of course, the studio has yet to confirm whether or not Peter Parker will be swinging by, but sources close to WGTC – the same ones who said Ahsoka Tano will be in The Mandalorian season 2 and Taskmaster would be the main villain in Black Widow – tell us that Spidey does indeed have a cameo and it comes in the post-credits scene. Apparently, the stinger will see Venom falling under Carnage’s influence and being twisted towards a darker path, turning evil in the process. The red Symbiote, played by Woody Harrelson, will apparently influence Venom throughout the film and tell him that he was born to kill and eat people. And when he sees Spidey appear on the news during the post-credits scene, he’ll decide to go after him next.

Presumably, this will lead to a future confrontation between the two, and while we don’t know when that’ll happen, we imagine it won’t be long. After all, Sony has a vested interest in getting their ridiculously-named cinematic universe, Sony Pictures Universe of Marvel Characters, off the ground, as the company has invested a lot of money into steadily building a character roster that includes Venom, Morbius, Carnage and Spider-Man.

Venom 2 Set Photos Offer Best Look Yet At Cletus Kasady's New Haircut 1 of 4

Click to skip





MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

The end goal could be to eventually release a Sinister Six movie in which the web-head would be forced to go toe-to-toe with his greatest foes in a ferocious battle royal. Fans are already convinced that this might be coming sooner rather than later, too, after Michael Keaton showed up as his MCU character, Adrian Toomes aka the Vulture, in the Morbius trailer.

We might even get to see Spider-Man in the black suit at some point if the crossover with Venom results in Peter bonding with the Symbiote. We’ve seen that saga play out once already in the original Spider-Man cinematic trilogy, of course, but the execution was rather disappointing. So, if they attempt it again, let’s hope they get it right this time around.