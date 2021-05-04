Home / movies

Venom: Let There Be Carnage Fans Getting Impatient Waiting For A Trailer

The Sony Pictures Universe of Marvel Characters still has a huge question mark hanging over it, one that won’t be answered until Jared Leto’s Morbius finally lands next January. The studio has multiple comic book adaptations in the works, but if the Living Vampire’s solo debut bombs, then the boardroom might have to change its approach once again, leaving Venom as the only franchise left standing.

That’s if we ever get to find out how the symbiotic sequel is shaping up, though, seeing as there hasn’t even been an official image released from Andy Serkis’ Let There Be Carnage yet, never mind any footage. Shooting wrapped last February, meaning that the movie has been in post-production for well over a year at this point, so it’s not as if there isn’t enough to cobble together a brief 30-second teaser.

Let There Be Carnage is still tentatively scheduled to hit the big screen on September 24th, but after Marvel Studios previewed the entirety of Phase Four with a sizzle reel yesterday, Venom fans are starting to get a little impatient about the radio silence surrounding Tom Hardy’s return as Eddie Brock, which you can see from the reactions below.

Serkis has reassured us that the extra time will be spent honing the visual effects and ensuring that Venom: Let There Be Carnage becomes the best possible version of itself, but there are just over four months to go until the release date, so a trailer would certainly be nice. We’ve heard on multiple occasions that its arrival was imminent only to be let down each time, but Sony really need to start raising awareness and interest in the project if they want it to come anywhere close to the original’s $856 million haul.

