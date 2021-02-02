Venom: Let There Be Carnage Trailer Will Reportedly Tease Spider-Man

At things stand, Venom: Let There Be Carnage is still set to hit theaters on June 25th, but the chances of that actually happening are very slim. Sony have delayed the majority of their biggest titles once again with Ghostbusters: Afterlife getting pushed to November, while Tom Holland’s Uncharted and Venom‘s Sony Pictures Universe of Marvel Characters stablemate Morbius won’t be seen until the early months of 2022.

We still haven’t had an official image from Tom Hardy’s return as Eddie Brock never mind a single frame of footage, and with less than five months to go until the theoretical release date, another delay feels all but inevitable. A recently leaked promo appeared to guarantee an R-rating for Let There Be Carnage, though, with the studio set to position it as a Super Bowl trailer, which is a badge of honor for any movie.

Not only that, but tipster Mikey Sutton is now claiming that whenever the promo does arrive, it’ll feature a connection to Tom Holland’s Spider-Man, but he doesn’t offer much in the way of further details. However, this is something that’s been widely expected since the web-slinger was spotted in a background mural in Morbius‘ debut TV spot, before Homecoming villain Michael Keaton showed up for a surprise cameo at the very end.

Nobody seems sure quite how the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the SPUMC fit together, but it certainly looks as though they do, with the connective tissue being provided by Jon Watts’ Spider-Man franchise so far. Venom: Let There Be Carnage might still be shrouded in mystery for now, but the guessing games started a long time ago, especially when Hardy kept trolling fans by posting pictures of Venom and Spidey before almost immediately deleting them.