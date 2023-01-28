Vin Diesel and Jason Momoa share a bromantic moment in latest ‘Fast X’ trailer tease

Having returned to the well of teasing the fourth Riddick movie that hasn’t gained any serious forward momentum in a decade, Vin Diesel’s latest social media hype post has at least been dealing with a sequel we know is coming soon. Fast X is scheduled to hit theaters in May, and while we haven’t seen a single image or shred of footage, that’s all going to change in the near future.

The globetrotting saga has become increasingly preposterous over the last decade, but that’s exactly the reason why fans love it so much. That being said, having finally bitten the bullet and headed to outer space the last time around, where’s even left to go for Dominic Toretto and the family?

It’s a head-scratcher that’s going to be answered in May when Fast X finally roars into multiplexes, but for now, we’ll have to make do with Diesel and new co-star Jason Momoa enjoying a bromantic moment on set, with confirmation that we’re only two weeks away from the first trailer.

Arguably the biggest concern heading into Fast X is the presence of Louis Leterrier behind the camera, with the filmmaker hardly proving himself to be an action maestro on the same level as predecessor Justin Lin. Reports of budget overruns and tales of Diesel flexing his producorial muscles have also dogged the shoot, but if we get a bombastic trailer packed with everything we know and love about The Fast Saga, then expect any concerns to be alleviated by things going boom.