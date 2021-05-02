Vin Diesel Says Even The Cars Have To Audition For Fast & Furious

You’d think that the process of deciding what cars appear in the Fast & Furious franchise is pretty simple, and for the most part would be determined by a combination of the marketing and promotional partnerships various automotive brands have with the series and studio Universal, as well as how easy they are to crash into buildings, survive falls from great heights and blow up.

However, it’s nowhere near that straightforward according to Vin Diesel, with the leading man and creative driving force behind the beloved string of high-octane blockbusters revealing that even the vehicles face an audition process. It’s a bizarre thought to say the least, especially when The Fast Saga hasn’t been about cars for a very long time, but it at least fits the brand’s remit of going all-in when it comes to crafting its own unique mythology.

In a new interview, Diesel admitted that the cars driven by the main cast are all specifically selected and tailored to fit each character’s unique identity and personality, and just goes to show that the painstaking process of matching a star to their preferred mode of transport within the context of Fast & Furious takes more than a little deliberation.

“Part of the process of Fast is we’ve always auditioned our cars. The cars have really been such a significant part and representation of our characters, that there is a process of casting, right? Of casting the exact vehicle for the state of mind that the character is in, or the journey that the character is going through.”

Every Fast & Furious movie has featured a bevvy of high performance cars, several of which are extremely rare and limited in terms of availability, so it’s not all just about smashing them up and turning them into a twisted pile of metal and rubber. There’s been a genuine thought process involved any time we see one of the major players behind the wheel, which is exactly the sort of detail that makes fans love the franchise even more.