Vin Diesel Reportedly Doesn’t Want Dwayne Johnson To Have A Big Role In Fast & Furious 10

The Fast & Furious franchise has made a concerted effort to increase its focus on the female contingent of the ensemble, which Michelle Rodriguez was largely responsible for after she openly criticized the lack of notable women outside of herself, but make no mistake; the roster is still drenched in testosterone.

Chrome-domed trio Vin Diesel, Tyrese Gibson and Dwayne Johnson have all thrown plenty of barbs back and forth over the last few years, which began when The Rock called out The Fast Saga‘s main creative driving force for a perceived lack of professionalism on set, which saw the two alpha males awkwardly composited into the same scenes in the eighth installment.

Tyrese also publicly blasted Johnson on several occasions for opting to star in spinoff Hobbs & Shaw instead of next month’s F9, but it appeared as though fences had been mended after Diesel dropped a social media hint that everyone had kissed and made up in time for chapters ten and eleven to draw the main storyline to a close.

However, insider Daniel Richtman now claims that Diesel doesn’t want Johnson to have too big of a role in Fast & Furious 10 because he desires the majority of the spotlight for himself and isn’t interested in sharing it with The Rock. Looking at the hierarchy of the cast and crew, Vin is the leading man and producer and he generally tends to get his own way, but obviously if his bald-headed opposite number doesn’t want to play ball, then you’d imagine he’d simply refuse to star in the movie. In any case, once the ninth entry is unleashed into the world, we should get a much better idea of what’s in store for the grand finale, whether there are behind the scenes issues or not.