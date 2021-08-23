Vin Diesel Reportedly Looking For Another Franchise After Fast & Furious Ends

Even the quickest glance at Vin Diesel‘s filmography will make it obvious that the gravel-throated action star loves nothing more than finding himself a role that he can reprise over and over again, something he’s built his entire career around since the one-two punch of Pitch Black and The Fast and the Furious first brought him to mainstream attention two decades ago.

He’s played Richard B. Riddick three times, with a fourth outing still tentatively on the cards, while Fast & Furious 10 and 11 will bring him up to ten appearances as Dominic Toretto. If you include animated sequel Ralph Breaks the Internet, then Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will be his seventh time voicing the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Groot, while he returned after a fifteen-year absence to headline xXx: Return of Xander Cage.

On top of that, Diesel is still touting potential second installments for both Bloodshot and The Last Witch Hunter, without even mentioning his undisclosed role in James Cameron’s Avatar franchise. If that still wasn’t enough, we’re now hearing from our sources – the same ones who allowed us to reveal John Cena’s role in Fast & Furious 9 long before it was confirmed – that the actor is already seeking out potential projects with multi-film potential once The Fast Saga draws to a close.

When you consider that sequels to Babylon A.D. and The Pacifier were also once on the table, Diesel has only starred in three movies across the last 20 years that weren’t either part of an established property, or designed with the intention of a new one. If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it as the old saying goes, so it’s hardly a surprise he’d be looking for some job security once his days as Dom are over.