Vin Diesel Teases First Fast & Furious 9 Trailer Coming Soon

Trailers for upcoming movies have been dropping left and right lately. You might even say they’ve been coming fast and furious (sorry). Between Black Widow, No Time To Die, Wonder Woman 1984 and yesterday’s Ghostbusters: Afterlife, hype for next summer’s slate of films has officially begun.

Another preview to look forward to though is Fast & Furious 9. We’re less than six months away from the movie’s release and have yet to see anything from it. Not even a post-credit scene to tease it in this past summer’s Hobbs & Shaw.

Speculation and anticipation will soon be over though as Vin Diesel has taken to his Instagram account to announce that the first trailer for Fast & Furious 9 will drop in January. We still don’t know the exact date, but apparently, Diesel will be revealing that information on December 18th.

So, it’s an announcement for the announcement? Okay, Vin.

The last time we saw Dominic Toretto and his crew of street racers turned international spies, they were thwarting Cipher’s (Charlize Theron) plan to hack the world. Or something like that. I don’t quite remember the plot of The Fate of the Furious. I just remember Dwayne Johnson redirecting a missile with his bare hands and the crew seemingly forgiving Jason Statham for killing Han like it was nothing.

Plot details for Fast & Furious 9 are sparse at the moment but then again, does it really matter? We know everyone’s back except Johnson and probably Statham. John Cena’s in this one, too, and so is Helen Mirren, which continues to be unbelievable.

Outside of Jurassic World, Fast & Furious is the most lucrative franchise going for Universal. And the last two entries have grossed more than $1 billion worldwide. Seriously, it’s one of the most miraculous franchise turnarounds in history and I love it, so you can bet I’ll be eagerly anticipating that first trailer. And as soon as we have an exact date for it, we’ll be sure to let you know.