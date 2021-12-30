Viral tweet comparing ‘The Matrix Resurrections’ to ‘Free Guy’ ignites debate

In a bizarre coincidence, 2021 was the year where we got three big budget, effects-driven blockbusters that revolved around the idea of an intrepid hero trapped in a fabricated reality taking on nefarious corporations and sentient artificial intelligence to rescue the people they loved, and two of them came from Warner Bros.

Sure, we’re painting Free Guy, Space Jam: A New Legacy and The Matrix Resurrections in pretty broad strokes here, but two of those titles have sparked an intense online debate after a single tweet went viral.

As you can see from a selection of the reactions below, both sides of the divide have jumped in to compare and contrast the merits of this year’s star vehicles for A-listers Ryan Reynolds and Keanu Reeves.

That moment you realize Free Guy is a better version of The Matrix Resurrections. pic.twitter.com/eHsIOVVHF0 — RazorRex (@ChaseRazor) December 28, 2021

“guy who has only watched Free Guy, watching his second movie, The Matrix Resurrections: getting a lot of Free Guy vibes from this…” https://t.co/nWBrakqBDN — HR (@HRlovesmovies) December 29, 2021

i'm completely fine with people not liking Matrix Resurrections but nerds ringing the "Free Guy > Matrix 4" explains so much about why blockbuster cinema is so boring rn — jacob! (@LongMacVampyr) December 30, 2021

"free guy is a better Matrix resurrections then the matrix resurre–' pic.twitter.com/V8fCnjyMzu — ᴍᴀɴ | #ᴍᴀᴋᴇᴛᴀꜱᴍ3 (@DeviIMan84) December 30, 2021

I've seen tweets pinning Free Guy and Matrix Resurrections against each other with things like "Free Guy is a better version of Matrix Resurrections" or "Matrix Resurrections is what Free Guy wishes it was" and meanwhile I'm here like….. pic.twitter.com/rjo58GgoAY — Knight of Rohan (@Rohan_312) December 30, 2021

It makes absolute sense that the folks shitting on Matrix Resurrections would think Free Guy was a “better Matrix film” but it still hurts to read pic.twitter.com/wevmBN3fir — Stu Wilson (@Stu_Talks) December 29, 2021

funniest part is that Matrix Resurrections is also a Hollywood movie with explosions in it. it just does it in a smarter and more compelling way than Free Guy but even that’s too much for those nerds. https://t.co/7GF7aNOOFB — matrix trilogy truther (@1STREFORMEDEGO) December 30, 2021

Well, I mean, what questions did The Matrix pose? Meanwhile Free Guy asked a pretty poignant one: Is that a lightsaber?



(The answer is yes.) — Darklurker W: Get it? 'cause Noel. (@DarklurkerL) December 30, 2021

Me seeing tweets saying Free Guy is a better version of The Matrix Resurrections (I liked Free Guy, but the level of media illiteracy…) pic.twitter.com/AUpkTq6ro2 — Richard Newby (@RICHARDLNEWBY) December 30, 2021

Then you'll love free guy apparently. People who hate Resurrections don't have good taste. — The Tasty Fish (@The_Tasty_Fish) December 29, 2021

There’s an element of snobbery to some of the responses, but one fact that can’t be argued with is that Free Guy scored better reviews from critics and will end up making more money at the box office than The Matrix Resurrections.

On the plus side, pairing the two together would make for a double feature that’s equal parts entertaining and intriguing, even if virtual hands are ready to be thrown by making direct correlations between a pair of popular projects that put their own spin on the technological age.