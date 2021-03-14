WandaVision’s Agatha Harkness Rumored To Return To The MCU In [SPOILERS]

Kathryn Hahn has always been someone that deserved to find a serious star-making role, having regularly stolen the show in virtually anything she’s appeared in over the last fifteen or so years. Luckily, the Marvel Cinematic Universe rolled around and pitched the idea of having her play an all-powerful witch and famous comic book villain, and Agatha Harkness became one of WandaVision‘s most popular characters despite turning out to be the big bad.

Elizabeth Olsen might be getting the majority of the praise for her lead performance, but Hahn is every bit as good, and should be considered a shoo-in for the supporting categories when the small screen awards season kicks off in earnest. Agatha’s fate was deliberately left wide open during WandaVision‘s finale, too, making it appear abundantly clear that she was destined for a return.

New WandaVision Posters Show Less Revealing Outfits For Scarlet Witch 1 of 6

Click to skip









MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

We heard from our sources that she could come back and act as a mentor to Scarlet Witch as she learns to harness both the Darkhold and her own abilities, something that showrunner Jac Schaeffer recently admitted was a distinct possibility. And now, tipster Mikey Sutton is reporting that Agatha will return as soon as Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, which might even potentially lead into the Strange Academy adaptation he also claimed was being discussed behind the scenes.

It’s basically a foregone conclusion that we’ll be seeing Agatha sooner rather than later, and the only pertinent question is where. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is an obvious candidate, but the Sorcerer Supreme’s sequel is already shaping up to have an awful lot of plot to get through as it is, without throwing in a character that audiences have only recently seen defeated and bid farewell to.