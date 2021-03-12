WandaVision Showrunner Teases The Return Of A Fan Favorite Character

The ninth episode of WandaVision may have been titled “The Series Finale,” indicating that we won’t be getting a second season, but this being the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the majority of the main characters are set to return at some point during Phase Four.

Scarlet Witch will next be seen in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness where she’s going to try and find her children, while Monica Rambeau has long since been confirmed for a major role in Captain Marvel 2, and now Secret Invasion based on the first post-credits scene. White Vision, meanwhile, had his memories unlocked and flew off into the distance, making it pretty clear the synthezoid will return in the future, while Evan Peters has also been rumored for a recurring role somewhere down the line and Jimmy Woo is more than likely going to be involved in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

That leaves Agatha Harkness as the only one of WandaVision’s key players with a question mark hovering over them, but we’ve already heard that she could return in a mentorship role, which is something that showrunner Jac Schaeffer has now hinted at in a new interview.

“In the early stages, she functioned as more of a mentor, and then as we got into the room and started really legitimately breaking the episodes, it became clear that having more of a proper antagonist would serve the structure really well, so she increasingly moved in that direction. But we didn’t lose sight of the potential for her to be a mentor and a teacher and a partner and a confidant. All of that still infused all of their scenes together. And we like to say that there’s a version of the story where Wanda and Agatha walk off into the sunset together, you know? You could kind of see it, and I think that led to better writing for the two of them, those gray tones in there.”

Kathryn Hahn has admitted that she’d love to return, with Wanda making it perfectly clear she knows exactly where to find her nemesis. And having Scarlet Witch struggle to contain her powers, combined with Agatha’s extensive knowledge of the Darkhold, presents an easy storytelling opportunity to reunite the two WandaVision characters one day.