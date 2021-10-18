Watch: Batman’s Vengeance Unleashed in Explosive New The Batman TV Spot

The new trailer for The Batman was the undoubted highlight of this weekend’s DC FanDome. Matt Reeves’ take on the Caped Crusader looks incredible, this is one of the best Batsuits ever seen on film, and Robert Pattinson looks set to silence his critics with a truly intense Dark Knight.

Despite the film not hitting theaters for another five months, Warner Bros has already launched a TV spot for it. Slightly confusingly, this appears to be designed to get viewers to check out the trailer online, making it an advertisement for a trailer? Anyway, check it out:

New Posters For The Batman Revealed Ahead Of DC FanDome 1 of 3

Click to skip



MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Whatever it’s for, this kicks a whole bunch of ass. I particularly like the look of Pattinson’s Batsuit scuffed up and caked in dirt, Colin Farrell’s Penguin, and the Se7en-style treatment of The Riddler. After seeing all this new footage it’s easily my most anticipated superhero movie, and I’m glad it’s launching a brand-new mini-cinematic universe based around Reeves’ neon n’ dirt Gotham City.

Not only are there already trilogy discussions, but there’s a wealth of confirmed spinoffs coming to HBO Max. Most exciting is Reeves’ series about Farrell’s Penguin/Oswald Cobblepot, which is said to take inspiration from Brian De Palma’s Scarface. We’re also getting a spinoff police procedural set within the film’s universe, showing Batman’s first year of crime fighting from the perspective of a corrupt GCPD officer.

By the time this releases, it’ll have been almost a full decade since Batman got a solo movie. I think we can all agree that’s too long, so let’s hope this comes roaring out of the gate like a flaming Batmobile and kicks off a decade of terrorizing cowardly and superstitious criminals.

The Batman hits theaters on March 4th, 2022.