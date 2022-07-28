One of the most highly anticipated movies of 2022, Andrew Dominik’s Blonde will chronicle a never-before-seen side of Marilyn Monroe’s life in Hollywood.

This biographical fiction, starring Ana de Armas as the cinema icon, is based on Joyce Carol Oates’ 2000 novel of the same name, detailing Monroe’s glamorous behind-the-scenes life, full of intrigue, relationship dilemmas, exploitation, and drug abuse.

Adapting Blonde has been a passion project of Andrew’s for more than a decade, and the director has made it clear that he isn’t going to sugarcoat anything, which could also explain the movie’s surprising and scandalous NC-17 rating.

As for de Armas, cinemagoers had retained some doubts as to whether the Cuban-Spanish actor can pull off this very American role, but with what we’ve seen from the movie so far — including today’s trailer — it’s safe to say that Marilyn Monroe is in safe hands. In fact, by the looks of it, viewers will be hard pressed to remember that it’s another actress portraying Monroe in this film, and not Monroe herself, due to Dominik’s extensive utilization of old footage from some of the icon’s career highlights.

Joining the lead actress on this journey will be Adrien Brody, Bobby Cannavale, Caspar Phillipson, and Xavier Samuel, portraying real-life figures Arthur Miller, Joe DiMaggio, Gladys Pearl Baker, and Charles Chaplin Jr., respectively.