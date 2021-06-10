Watch: Bruce Willis Hunts A Killer In Midnight In The Switchgrass Trailer

Bruce Willis is back in dark crime thriller Midnight in the Switchgrass, continuing the Die Hard legend’s prolific streak of VOD movies released over the past year – this one is his fifth to come out in the last 12 months. In this case, Willis is paired up with Megan Fox, as the duo play two detectives on the hunt for a brutal serial killer in rural Texas. The new Red Band trailer for the upcoming film debuted online today. Check it out in the player above.

As you can see from the trailer, this is more Fox’s show than it is Willis’, with the former Transformers actress being called on to carry the gritty drama while Willis pretty much just does his thing. Fox plays Rebecca Lombardi, an FBI agent who goes undercover in order to lure out those responsible for a sex trafficking ring. However, when she’s abducted by her target, her partner Karl Helter (Willis) and Texas Ranger Byron Crawford (Emile Hirsch) have just hours to save her.

The cast also includes Aquaman‘s Michael Beach, Lukas Haas (First Man), rapper Machine Gun Kelly – Fox’s partner, credited under his real name, Colson Baker – and Sistine Stallone, daughter of Willis’ good pal Sylvester. Midnight in the Switchgrass is based on the true story of Texas’ most notorious serial killer and is directed by Randall Emmett (producer of The Irishman).

Look out for this one when it reaches VOD in about six weeks’ time on July 23rd. After this, Bruce Willis will continue to churn out even more straight-to-digital films, with the likes of sci-fi Soul Assassin, thriller Killing Field and actioner A Day To Die due in 2022. Fans know what they’re getting with the actor’s current output, but maybe Midnight in the Switchgrass will end up packing more of a punch than most of his recent projects.