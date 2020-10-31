Watch: The Dark Knight Battles Machines In Batman Vs. Terminator Fan Trailer

Even though the iconic Terminator franchise remains officially on ice for now, the story of Bruce Wayne is set to continue in 2022 with Matt Reeves’ much-anticipated reboot, The Batman. While all the key ingredients are in place for an exciting return to the dark and seedy criminal underbelly of Gotham’s shadowy streets, some alleged reports of behind the scenes troubles err a little on the negative side, to say the least. Still, if you can’t wait to get your Batman fix, we’ve got a very cool fan-made trailer that may scratch a similar Bat-shaped itch.

You see, much like the terrific Back To The Future 4 and Lord Vader fan videos that dropped recently, we now have a well-made concept teaser that’s been cut and edited by a talented YouTuber. Specifically, thanks must go to Billy Crammer for his impressive skills and as far as fan trailers go, Batman Vs. Terminator is pretty damn awesome.

Clearly, the video is made up of an amalgamation of footage from Christopher Nolan’s Dark Knight trilogy interlaced with recognizable scenes from the Terminator series, and focuses on a potential showdown between two of cinema’s most beloved heroes (we can all agree that the Arnie in Terminator 2 was a hero, right?). Interestingly, this particular fan-trailer seemingly poses the question of what if T2‘s beloved Schwarzenegger faces off against Christian Bale’s Caped Crusader? Well, from what we can gather, there’d be a ton of entertaining actions sequences and memorable one-liners, that’s what.

Obviously, this is strictly just a very well-constructed fan trailer, so nothing official is currently in the pipeline for a Batman Vs. Terminator movie. But from what we’ve seen here, this YouTuber could be onto something with such a crazy “what if?” idea.

What do you think, though? Would you like to see more Batman Vs. Terminator? Or was watching the video above already a fate worse than death? Hop into your Batmobiles and let us know in the usual place down below!