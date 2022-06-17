Before doing children’s parties dressed up as a magician, Stephen Strange was a renowned surgeon, perhaps the best in his field. Now, the latest clip from the upcoming digital release of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness reveals why the successful physician had to be brought down a peg or two.

Titled “Great Team,” this new deleted scene is a flashback sequence involving Stephen Strange before he got into an accident and lost the ability to perform on patients. He and Rachel McAdams’ Christine Palmer appear to be doing an interview for coming up with a revolutionary method of helping paralyzed patients walk again.

The interviewer asks them about the true brains behind this achievement, and Strange smugly hands it to Christine, saying, “I think you ought to answer that question, out of self-preservation, if nothing else.” Christine says that Strange is one of the best surgeons alive, but he corrects her by saying that he’s the best.

And folks wonder why this relationship was doomed from the very first moments of the original film in 2016.

Final 'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness' poster 1 of 2

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness came out in theaters on May 6 and managed to gross a whopping $950 million before finishing its theatrical run. The movie is currently the highest-grossing flick of 2022 — hardly surprising given the fact that it’s an MCU release — but Top Gun: Maverick has a real chance of dethroning Sam Raimi’s genre return from the top spot in the forthcoming weeks.

As for the movie’s hotly-anticipated streaming debut, you can catch Multiverse of Madness on Disney Plus come June 22.