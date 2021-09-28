Watch: Emma Watson Gets Built In Minecraft

Minecraft has become quite a popular platform for artists to create and showcase some extremely impressive designs. These stem from simple structures, building crafted after iconic reality and fantasy structures, and even portraits of characters.

For the latter, a team of Minecrafters took on the extremely difficult and time-consuming challenge of crafting popular actress Emma Watson within the world of Minecraft. Watson is most well known for her portrayal of young wizard Hermine Granger among other movie appearances.

The creation must have taken a substantial amount of time, but was shared to Reddit in just a four-minute clip showcasing the planning and building of this extremely impressive portrait.

Crafting this build in survival, the team had to gather a substantial amount of resources to get building. Here is a list of everything used.

25,889 Netherrack

4,085 Sand

4000 Orange Carpet

2,526 Pink Carpet

1,259 Black Carpet,

1,020 Brown Carpet

886 Spruce Slabs

612 Red Carpet

556 White Carpet

421 Oak Slabs

117 Light Gray Carpet

53 Gray Capet

25 Cobblestone Slabs.

With all the time and effort, the complete product is a perfect representation of the source image and a testament to the talent of the team behind the build.

Whether you’re a Harry Potter fan, an Emma Watson fan, or simply a Minecraft fan, this is definitely a build worth checking out.