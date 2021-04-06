Watch: Michael B. Jordan Tackles Tom Clancy In New Without Remorse Trailer

Michael B. Jordan may have found his next franchise. Following John Krasinski’s hit Jack Ryan TV series, Amazon is about to deliver another adaptation of Tom Clancy’s beloved novels in Without Remorse, starring the Black Panther actor in the lead role. The project was originally set for a theatrical release before Amazon managed to snap up the rights to distribute it on streaming and with it due to arrive on Prime Video at the end of the month, the explosive final trailer has now dropped online.

Without Remorse sees Jordan play Navy Seal Snr. Chief John Kelly (more commonly known as John Clark in the books) who uncovers an international conspiracy to spark an all-out war between the United States and Russia, all while tracing down the operatives that killed his pregnant wife. That’s not the most cliché-free premise for an action thriller, but if you’ve enjoyed previous Tom Clancy adaptations, then you should check this one out, too.

The movie also reunites Jordan with his former Fantastic Four co-star Jamie Bell, while the rest of the cast includes Jodie Turner-Smith, Brett Gelman, Colman Domingo and Guy Pearce. Back when it was first announced in 2018, it was said that Jordan had signed up to lead a sequel, too, based on Clancy’s Rainbow Six. It’s unclear if that’s still going ahead, but if this one finds success on Amazon, the potential is there for a load of future films. The character has appeared in a total of 20 novels to date, after all.

Michael B. Jordan is one of the most in-demand actors in Hollywood, though, so it remains to be seen whether he could commit to an ongoing franchise. He’s believed to be back for Black Panther 2 and rumors swirl that he may be DC’s new Superman in J.J. Abrams’ incoming reboot. But for the present, you can catch him in Without Remorse when it debuts on Amazon Prime this April 30th.