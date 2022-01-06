Watch: ‘Ghostbuster: Afterlife’ BTS clip explores reviving ECTO-1

A brand-new behind-the-scenes clip from the filmmakers behind Ghostbusters: Afterlife reveals just what all went into reviving the iconic car from the franchise, the ECTO-1.

“We all know what it feels like to go into our grandparents’ basement or attic looking for something special,” explained Ghostbusters: Afterlife director Jason Reitman, whose father, Ivan Reitman, directed the first two Ghostbusters films. “And that’s what I want the audience to feel like, ’cause that’s how we discover ECTO-1.”

In case you’re not yet familiar with the plot of the film, it centers around a single mom and her two kids arriving in a small town only to discover a connection to the original Ghostbusters and a secret legacy their grandfather left them.

Reitman went on to explain he wanted to recreate the feeling of the legendary vehicle “sitting in your garage or out back the whole time and you didn’t even realize it.”

The video also share ssome other fun tidbits, such as production designer François Audouy explaining how his team actually made two fully functioning ECTO-1s.

“They’re finished inside, outside, with every little piece that it existed in the original car, except better,” Audouy explained. “We even recreated and re-sculpted the license plates on ECTO-1 so they’re exactly the same.”

We’re sure to get even more behind the scenes insights to Ghostbusters: Afterlife and every other film in the franchise when a Blu-ray Ultimate Collection, jam packed with extra features, hits physical store shelves Feb. 1.