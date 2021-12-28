A rare 114-minute cut of ‘Ghostbusters’ being released with Blu-ray set

Ghostbusters fanatics will soon be able to get their hands on a rare 114-minute version of the original 1984 film, thanks to an all-new Ghostbusters Ultimate Collection set coming to 4K Ultra HD and Blu-ray.

The collection in question will feature the Ghostbusters, Ghostbusters II, Ghostbusters: Afterlife, and loads of special features and rare footage, when it becomes available next year, reports ComicBook.

Much to the chagrin of director Paul Feig, his somewhat divisive (and yet arguably not terrible) 2016 reboot of Ghostbusters, which was later rebranded as Ghostbusters: Answer the Call, wasn’t initially included in the box set. And it still won’t contain a physical release, either. However, Sony apparently heard Feig’s complaints because it will now contain a Digital HD (downloadable) version of the 2016 film.

But what seems to really wetting fans’ beaks is the 114-minute “Preview Cut” of the 1984 original film, which features alternative takes and early versions of the special effects. It sounds like the sort of thing producers perhaps screen for test audiences to make any adjustments before the movie’s final cut and release, which would be a hard-to-find artifact of any movie release, let alone a big-name blockbuster.

According to the box set’s description of content, the newly unearthed “Preview Cut,” which is a whopping nine minutes longer than the original film, is presented in standard definition. It will include an optional commentary by Associate Producer Joe Medjuck and Editor Sheldon Kahn, so we’re sure there’s bound to be bits of trivia gold abounds in the release.

The Ghostbusters Ultimate Collection hits shelves Feb. 1, 2022, and is available on Amazon for pre-order for $149.99.