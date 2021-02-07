Watch: Godzilla Fights Back In New Godzilla Vs. Kong Trailer

If it wasn’t for COVID-19 continuing to destroy the theatrical industry, then Godzilla vs. Kong would be all set to do some suitably monster-sized business at the box office next month. However, given the current state of the world, it won’t be making as big a dent as it might’ve otherwise and will now be releasing simultaneously on HBO Max the same day it hits cinemas. And that day, for those not keeping track, is March 31st (or March 26th internationally).

Of course, it was only recently that we finally got some footage from the pic, and it was certainly much needed. Indeed, fans had been asking for a trailer for months, voicing their discontent several times over the fact that Warner Bros. had held a few big promotional events without delivering much at all, but they certainly responded in kind when the first promo arrived a few weeks back. And now, we have another trailer for Godzilla vs. Kong and though it’s pretty similar to what we already saw, it does have a bit of fresh footage.

As ScreenRant points out:

Most notably, [it] shows another shot from the scene of Godzilla and Kong fighting atop the aircraft carriers. In this shot, Godzilla lands a punch right back at Kong, sending him flying off the ship.

Aside from that, most of what you see above will feel awfully familiar, but with Godzilla vs. Kong set to stomp onto the big screen and HBO Max later next month, hype levels are already at an all-time high and it’s unlikely that we’ll be getting a proper second trailer at this point. Expect a few more spots, but they’ll probably just be made up of footage that’s already been shown off.

That’s perfectly alright, though, because based on the sheer level of scale and spectacle on display in what we’ve seen so far, Godzilla vs. Kong looks like it’ll deliver in the biggest way possible when it finally touches down.