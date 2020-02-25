Watch: Keanu Reeves Is Back In John Wick: Chapter 4 Fan Trailer

Fans can’t wait for Keanu Reeves to suit back up as John Wick once again, and the anticipation for the return of Baba Yaga is at an all-time high. In order to hold those loyal to the Continental and all its rules over until that day arrives, one talented fan has now created an epic trailer for the fourth John Wick movie and you can check it out up above.

Ever since the credits rolled on Chapter 3, audiences everywhere have been patiently waiting for another installment of their favorite action-packed series. Franchise star Keanu Reeves is currently shooting Matrix 4 though, so it might be some time before we hear anything concrete on the fourth film featuring the man known as Mr. Wick. When that day does finally occur, however, many are wondering what it could look like.

Well, YouTuber Billy Crammer has now created what he believes John Wick: Chapter 4 could be and has done a stellar job with the pacing, music, and voiceover to really set the tone for what the thrilling next chapter in the series may very well resemble.

10 New Character Posters Prepare Us For John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum 1 of 11

Click to skip



















MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Little is known about the next installment in the John Wick legacy, but we do know it’s in development. Several other projects within the franchise have been announced as well. A spinoff starring Halle Berry’s character Sophia is reportedly in the works and a while back it was revealed that a Continental TV series would be heading to Starz.

Luckily for us, Keanu Reeves loves playing the character and he’ll keep portraying John Wick as long as the fans want – or so he says. John Wick: Chapter 4 is already locked in for a May 2021 release, too, and if the actual film ends up being anything like this teaser, it’s going to be another great time at the theater for audiences.