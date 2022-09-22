Watch: ‘Knock at the Cabin’ trailer heralds M. Night Shyamalan’s apocalypse

Having done a stellar job of trying to torpedo his own career through the likes of The Happening, The Last Airbender, and After Earth, M. Night Shyamalan is hoping that his recent resurgence will continue when Knock at the Cabin comes to theaters in February of next year.

The Visit, Split, Glass, and Old have seen the filmmaker return to his roots by delivering smaller-scale psychological stories, and while the critical consensus has been mixed across his last quartet of features, every single one of them has made money. Knock at the Cabin promises to be another brand new detour for the Oscar nominee, with Dave Bautista in line to deliver what could potentially be the performance of his career.

via Universal

Having finally confirmed that the film is an adaptation of Paul G. Tremblay’s The Cabin at the End of the World, the bare bones of the narrative are easy enough to decipher. Of course, this is Shyamalan we’re talking about, so there’s no doubt at least one or two tricks up his sleeve to prevent things from becoming predictable.

Jonathan Groff and Ben Aldridge play a couple vacationing at the remote locale with their daughter, when Bautista shows up on the scene to break down the doors and present the family unit with a huge question, one that could potentially alter the fate of the entire world.

Or, maybe he’s just a huge crazy dude. Either way, it’s a given that we won’t find out until Knock at the Cabin arrives, given Shyamalan’s penchant for secrecy.