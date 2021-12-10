We’re another day closer to the release of Spider-Man: No Way Home and once again have another new TV spot to get hyped about. Entitled “Iron Glider,” this 30-second ad combines some of the best shots of the recent trailer with a smattering of new footage, including a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it peek at a new function of the Iron Spider suit.

Bequeathed to Peter by Tony Stark, this nanite suit is bristling with features designed to assist Spidey. Most eye-catching are the four “Spider-legs” used in the Doctor Octopus fight, but we’ve also seen its nanite materialization functions and enhanced combat “instant kill mode.” Now we can add a new one to the list: an “Iron Glider” that aids Peter’s mid-air gymnastics. Check it out:

While the Iron Spider suit is very cool, fans have grumbled that it doesn’t feel very true to the character to have him in a hugely expensive suit of armor and so reliant on tech. That’s led to the disparaging nickname of “Iron Boy” for Holland’s Spidey, hinting that he’s merely standing on the shoulders of Tony Stark.

My bet is that this suit won’t make it to the end of No Way Home and we’ll see him in more of a traditional Spidey suit using his own skills to save the day. Even so, if Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield’s Spideys do make an appearance, it’d be fun to see them turn green with envy at Holland’s costume in comparison to their homemade ones.

With less than a week to go until release (and mere days before the review embargo is up), you can expect a flood of information on what actually happens in the film soon. If you’re spoilerphobic, it may be time to batten down the hatches until Spider-Man: No Way Home swings into theaters next Friday.