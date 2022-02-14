Watch: love is deadly in ‘Deep Water’ teaser trailer

As a treat for Valentine’s Day, the psychological thriller Deep Water looks to uncoil a twisted love story with deadly intentions in a new teaser.

As a result of several setbacks due to the COVID-19 pandemic, an initial release on Disney Plus was reportedly scrapped back in Dec. 2021. However, much to the delight of psychological thriller fanatics, a recently posted teaser trailer informs viewers that the movie will now receive a simultaneous release on Hulu in the U.S. and Prime Video in the U.K.

Deep Water is based on Patricia Highsmith’s 1957 novel of the same name and stars Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas as Vic Van Allen and Melinda Van Allen, a married couple whose kindling love has slowly deteriorated throughout the course of their relationship. Moreover, Melinda is allowed the opportunity to engage with other men while remaining married to her husband. As a result, jealousy consumes Vic as his actions prove to be deadly when Melinda’s lovers randomly start to disappear.

The upcoming film is directed by Adrian Lyne in his directional rebound, having last provided his cinematic prowess with erotic thriller Unfaithful (2002). The English filmmaker is known for directing Fatal Attraction, Jacob’s Ladder and Indecent Proposal. The psychological extravaganza also receives an abundance of supporting roles from Finn Wittrock, Tracy Letts, Rachel Blanchard, Jacob Elordi, Lil Rel Howery, and Kristen Connolly.

Dive into Deep Water’s complicated love story on Hulu and Prime Video on March 18, 2022.