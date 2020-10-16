Watch: Maguire And Garfield Join The MCU In Spider-Verse Fan Trailer

Up until a couple of weeks ago, the general assumption was that the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Spider-Man 3 would pick up directly where Far From Home left off, and find Peter Parker on the run while trying to protect his friends and family after having his secret identity revealed to the world by J.K. Simmons’ returning J. Jonah Jameson.

Once it was announced Jamie Foxx would be reprising his role as Electro from The Amazing Spider-Man 2, though, it became clear that Jon Watts’ threequel was shaping up very differently, with speculation instantly beginning about the potential introduction of a live-action Spider-Verse. And when Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange was also confirmed, Spider-Man 3 swiftly became the most hotly-anticipated MCU movie on the horizon.

But circling back to the live-action Spider-Verse, and we now have a pretty good idea of how that may look thanks to YouTuber Smasher’s latest video, which imagines exactly such a thing. Impressive as always, you can check out their work up above.

Doctor Strange, Maguire And Garfield Join The Fight On Spider-Man 3 Fan Poster 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

It’s a tantalizing glimpse at what we may soon see on the big screen and obviously, the prospect of witnessing three different iterations of the web-slinger coming together is a hugely exciting one. Unfortunately, there’ve been conflicting reports regarding whether or not Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield are indeed signed on, but at this point, it looks like the studio is just trying to keep the surprise under wraps.

After all, there’ve been months of rumors now pointing to a live-action Spider-Verse starting to take shape and quite frankly, if it’s even remotely close to what Smasher’s video depicts, we’re in for a real treat. Let’s just hope we get some official confirmation on the matter sooner rather than later.