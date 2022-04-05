Sony Japan released an action-packed comedic trailer for their live-action film adaptation Way of the Househusband, based on the popular manga and Netflix anime series.

A trailer for the film adaptation was released on Sony Japan’s YouTube channel, where it featured the same actors reprising their roles from the NTV live-action series of the same name, alongside new characters. The trailer also showed the film’s theme song, “2way nice guy” by Creepy Nuts.

The trailer begins with an action-packed montage of different Yakuza members fighting against each other with swords and guns, only to quickly transition to its comedic nature.

Reprising their roles from the Japanese live-action series are Hiroshi Tamaki as Tatsu, Haruna Kawaguchi as Miku, and Jun Shison as Masa. Also joining the main cast are Kotaro Yoshida as Kondo, the president of the K Planning real estate company, Marika Matsumoto as Koharu, Torajiro’s younger sister, and Yumi Adachi as Shiraishi, head of the nursery.

Way of the Househusband is popular manga series that was released back in 2018. It follows Tatsu, a former yakuza-turned-househusband who lives his new life supporting his wife Miku. The manga currently has nine volumes in Japanese and has a mix of action, mild violence, and comedy as Tatsu uses his old Yakuza experience in his everyday life. The manga was later adapted to anime by Netflix and a live-action TV series by NTV, both released in October 2020.

Way of the Househusband: the Movie is set to release in Japanese theaters on June 3, 2022.