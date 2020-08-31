Watch: Marvel Shares Moving Chadwick Boseman Tribute Video

Fans, peers and collaborators alike are all still in a state of shock following the passing of Chadwick Boseman, who tragically died at the age of just 43 following a four-year battle with colon cancer. Despite fighting the illness that would ultimately take his life, Boseman continued his ascent up the Hollywood ladder as one of the industry’s fastest-rising talents, and leaves behind an enduring legacy.

The actor will be best remembered for his time as part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with his iconic role as Black Panther‘s T’Challa resulting in less of a routine comic book blockbuster and more of a cultural event. Boseman headlined the highest-grossing non-Avengers movie in the franchise’s history as well as the first superhero title to be nominated for Best Picture at the Academy Awards, which is a testament to the impact that Black Panther had on society.

Chadwick Boseman's Family Issues Statement On His Death 1 of 3

Click to skip



MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Over the weekend, Disney-owned ABC collaborated with Marvel Studios for the hour-long Chadwick Boseman – A Tribute to a King special that paid tribute to the man behind one of the MCU’s most popular characters. It opened with a video that featured Boseman’s collaborators showering the actor with praise for what he brought to both the role of T’Challa and the shared universe itself, and you can check out the moving tribute for yourself up above.

The behind the scenes footage is only that much more emotional and impactful following the events of the last few days, as everyone across the world honors the memory of a talent that was taken far too soon. Chadwick Boseman may no longer be with us, but as the man that inspired an entire generation of kids to believe that they too could be a superhero, his impact will be felt for a long time to come.