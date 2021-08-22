Watch: Mission: Impossible 7 Set Video Reveals Insane Stunt

In terms of scope, scale, spectacle and consistency, the last trio of Mission: Impossible movies have seen it enter the conversation whenever talk turns to discussing Hollywood’s biggest and best franchise. Ghost Protocol, Rogue Nation and Fallout are three of the finest mega budget action blockbusters to arrive in the last decade, so the pressure is on for director Christopher McQuarrie and star Tom Cruise to continue raising the stakes.

The seventh installment still hasn’t finished principal photography yet despite cameras first rolling over eighteen months ago, and it would be a stretch to call Cruise’s latest outing as Ethan Hunt one of the pandemic era’s most troubled productions. M:I 7 has been hit by setbacks at every turn, whether it be multiple COVID shutdowns or the difficulty in having such a massive cast and crew pitching up in so many different countries with different protocols in place.

Shooting is definitely in the final stretch, but that doesn’t mean Mission: Impossible 7 is taking it easy now that the finish line is in sight. In fact, a new set video has revealed that the team are still shooting the sort of epic practical stunts that have played such a major part in the brand’s recent resurgence, as you can see below.

Mission impossible scene filmed yesterday in Derbyshire pic.twitter.com/gRJFzJQuvc — Ian Gambles ⚔ (@cherrystreet71) August 21, 2021

Everyone involved in Mission: Impossible 7 is going to breathe such a huge sigh of relief when McQuarrie finally calls it a wrap, but all of the images and footage we’ve seen from the set over the last year and a half indicate that it’s going to be worth the wait when the finished product hits theaters in May 2022.