Watch: Mortal Kombat Legends: Battle Of The Realms Trailer Teases More Bloody Violence

We’re still waiting on an official sequel announcement for the recent live-action reboot, which is no doubt coming soon, but Mortal Kombat fans are at least getting another feature-length animated adventure in the not too distant future.

Yes, as you no doubt know, Jennifer Carpenter and Joel McHale have been confirmed to return as Sonya Blade and Johnny Cage in Mortal Kombat Legends: Battle of the Realms, which has been in the works for a while now and will be with us later this summer – on August 31st.

First installment Scorpion’s Revenge scored solid reviews from critics and fans, and sits on a 91% score on Rotten Tomatoes. Naturally, then, folks are excited about Battle of the Realms, and the first trailer has now landed online, teasing us with another bloody and violent outing. And frankly, we wouldn’t have it any other way.

As far as plot details go, well, it’s not like anyone will be watching this for the story, but for what it’s worth, it’ll see Outworld ruler Shao Kahn entrap Raiden into having his warriors take part in yet another tournament to decide the fate of Earthrealm. So in other words, it’s pretty standard stuff for the series.

Will it be able to live up to the heights set by Scorpion’s Revenge, though? That remains to be seen, but with both that film and the aforementioned live-action reboot performing so well, the pressure is certainly on for Mortal Kombat Legends: Battle of the Realms to deliver the goods and we’ll find out if it can later this summer.

Tell us, though, will you be picking up the sequel when it hits Blu-ray and digital in August? Let us know below.