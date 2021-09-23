Watch: New DC FanDome Batman Teaser Showcases All The Dark Knights

Following last year’s mega-successful first online event, Warner Bros. is hosting DC FanDome for a second time this October. With so many hotly anticipated movies and TV shows on the way from the DC multiverse, October 16th promises to be a big day for superhero fans. In particular, Batman lovers should be treated pretty well, given that we’re guaranteed more from The Batman, starring Robert Pattinson, and The Flash, featuring Michael Keaton and Ben Affleck.

It’s fitting, then, that this new promo for the digital convention is Bat-focused and highlights every single cinematic incarnation of the Caped Crusader (of the modern era, at least – sorry, Adam West). The 36-second teaser showcases footage from Batman, Batman Returns, Batman Forever, Batman & Robin, The Dark Knight trilogy, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and, last but not least, The Batman. Check it out via the tweet below:

Batman has a history of cinematic excellence 🦇 Honor the Dark Knight's big screen adventures and more at #DCFanDome — streaming live on October 16: https://t.co/fb8thBxrnd pic.twitter.com/O74k44Nd41 — DC (@DCComics) September 23, 2021

This promo does a great job of raising hype for The Batman by reminding us of the grand history of Gotham’s vigilant protector on film, with Bruce Wayne featuring in many of the greatest comic book movies of all time… as well as some of the worst. Pattinson has some big boots to fill, then, but thankfully fans are loving what we’ve seen of his dark, brooding, and intense interpretation of the vigilante so far.

It looks like director Matt Reeves and Pattinson have cooked up a grounded, psychological take on the hero that could maybe hark back to both Christian Bale and Michael Keaton’s performances, as well as bringing a whole other dimension to it. We’ll be able to get a greater understanding of what’s in store in The Batman once the new trailer arrives at DC FanDome next month. Remember, the movie itself really isn’t too far away now, as it’s scheduled to swoop into theaters on March 4th, 2022.