After months of keeping things tightly under lock and key, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is finally out in the open, which means that spoilers are leaking out at an alarming rate. As such, a lot of people are heading offline for the next few days in order to not have any of the film’s surprises ruined for them. But if you’ve clicked on this article we imagine you’re not one of them and are instead hungry for any and all info you can get on the movie, and what we have for you today is pretty exciting.

Shared over on Reddit, a clip from an international screening of The Rise of Skywalker shows us Palpatine doing battle with Rey and Kylo Ren. We’ve chosen not to embed it here for obvious reasons, but as we just said, you can see it in full over on Reddit. You may want to act fast, though, before it gets pulled down. Then again, with the movie already out in some territories and slowly making its way around the globe, Disney may not care at this point.

In any case, it’s a pretty thrilling look at The Rise of Skywalker, with Palpatine back in the pasty, disfigured flesh and taking on the two Sequel Trilogy leads. Given that it’s not in English, we can’t say exactly what’s going on here, but we imagine this takes place at the climax and is showing us the final battle – one which ends with the Emperor’s demise.

Of course, there’s been tons of speculation over how the big bad is even back in the first place, after being thrown to his apparent death the last time we saw him. That still remains unclear, but with only days to go now before Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker touches down in US theaters, we’ll have the answers we seek soon enough.