Warner Bros. Japan released the full trailer for the two-part finale of its live-action theatrical adaptation of Hiromu Arakawa’s steampunk fantasy manga Fullmetal Alchemist.

As sequels to the 2017 film directed by Fumihiko Sori, the two films are subtitled Fullmetal Alchemist: Final Chapter – The Avenger Scar and Fullmetal Alchemist: Final Chapter – The Last Transmutation, and feature a returning cast starring Ryosuke Yamada (Assassination Classroom) as Edward Elric, Atomu Mizuishi as the voice of his brother Alphonse Elric, and Tsubasa Honda (Weathering With You) as Winry Riockbell. Sori will direct the sequels as well.

Notable new cast members coming on board include Mackenyu Arata (Rurouni Kenshin Saishūshō: The Final) as Scar, and Yuina Kuroshima (Sagrada Reset) as Lan Fan.

Netflix’s 2018 English-language dub of the first film featured a few returning voice actors from the cast of the popular anime series, including Vic Mignona as Edward, Aaron Dismuke as Alphonse, and Caitlin Glass as Winry Rockbell. While all three returned to studio Bones’ series reboot, Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood, only Dismuke was recast.

The Avenger Scar premiers in Japanese theaters on May 20, while The Last Transmutation premieres on June 24. There’s no word yet on when the films will be released internationally.

Fullmetal Alchemist is published in North America by Yen Press and VIZ Media, while Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood is streaming on Hulu and Crunchyroll.