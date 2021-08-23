Watch: Shang-Chi’s Action-Packed Trailer Flaunts DJ Snake, Rick Ross Single ‘Run It’

While Marvel fans haven’t yet been treated to the highly anticipated Spider-Man: No Way Home official trailer, the studio still delivered today, sharing a new trailer for the upcoming Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.

This brand new clip shows off plenty of heart-stopping action sequences across the film, along with some more character-building moments. The footage is matched with “Run It” by hip-hop producer DJ Snake, featuring rap legend Rick Ross and Indonesian hip-hop musician Rich Brian. The single, created to feature as part of the film’s soundtrack, will also be used during ESPN’s college football coverage this year, sure to give plenty of promo to the upcoming movie.

Fans can check out the full song on YouTube. However, to catch the film, they’ll need to wait for its launch on Sep. 3. Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings will be the very first Marvel movie to release exclusively in theaters since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

This latest trailer will be one of the final previews of the film before its release next week, which continues to usher in the MCU’s Phase Four. Over the previous trailers, we’ve been shown plenty to look forward, to including the return of MCU alumni such as Wong and a CGI remake of The Incredible Hulk’s iconic nemesis, Abomination.

Even with the footage we’ve been shown, there are plenty more surprises rumored to come, including a pair of post-credits scenes that will be sure to set up things to come in the MCU.