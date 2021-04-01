Watch: Space Jam: A New Legacy Promo Teases The First Trailer

The Toon Squad are all set to return for Space Jam: A New Legacy, the much anticipated follow-up to the hit 90s Looney Tunes/basketball mashup that will be with us this July in theaters and on HBO Max.

For the property’s second cinematic outing, LeBron James will be stepping in for Michael Jordan as the NBA star who teams up with the beloved animated characters when they’re in trouble. Warner Bros. has been keeping relatively quiet in regards to the promotional material, not revealing very much, but after some first-look photos and posters finally made their way online, it seems that we’re now about the get a trailer.

Or least, so says the film’s official Twitter account. Down below, you’ll see the tweet in question, which teases that the first preview for the sequel is on its way and will be with us this Saturday.

Space Jam: A New Legacy just dropped a shiny new trailer! #SpaceJamMovie pic.twitter.com/7uBy38H0Oh — Space Jam: A New Legacy (@spacejammovie) April 1, 2021

Sure, it’s not much, but it does at least confirm that a proper look at A New Legacy is coming shortly and with any luck, it’ll drum up some positive buzz. After all, the sequel has been clouded with controversy as of late given the whole Pepé Le Pew thing, and it’ll be interesting to see if it ends up having any real impact on the film and its chances of success. We think not, but we’ll find out soon enough.

Space Jam: A New Legacy is due to dunk its way into theaters and onto HBO Max on July 16th. As for that first trailer, there’s no exact time for when it’ll drop just yet, but we’ll have it for you on Saturday as soon as it’s available, so stay tuned.