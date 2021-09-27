Watch: Terrifying MCU Deepfake Imagines Thor And Hela As Identical Twins

When deepfake technology first hit the mainstream, everyone was worried that it would predominantly be used for nefarious activities that had the potential to spread misinformation on a greater scale than ever before, with countless lives being ruined in the process. Instead, people seem to be using it to create unsettling movie edits that we definitely didn’t need to see.

Deepfakes have given us Arnold Schwarzenegger and Sylvester Stallone starring Step Brothers, Danny Trejo as the DCEU’s Wonder Woman, Jim Carrey as James Bond and many more. The one thing they all had in common is that they were absolutely terrifying, and we can now add another one onto that list.

As you can see below, a Reddit user has imagined an awful, awful reality where Thor and Hela are identical twins, both of whom are played by Chris Hemsworth.

Well, you can’t unsee that now, can you? Hemsworth’s head plopped on top of Cate Blanchett’s body is something we never though we’d have to witness, but the way it bobs around as she sashays across Asgard is admittedly amusing.

Deepfakes are coming dangerously close to crossing a line, especially when we have to rinse out our eyeballs for imagining a version of the Marvel Cinematic Universe where Thor was the spitting image of the sister he didn’t even know about until she showed up on the scene and tried to destroy the world.