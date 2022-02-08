Watch: terror is back in teaser for Jordan Peele’s new movie ‘Nope’

Fans are eagerly gearing up for the latest horror installment from the lustrous mind of Jordan Peele titled Nope.

This morning, a teaser video was posted on Twitter by Peele’s Monkeypaw Productions account that offers a minuscule glimpse into the newest horror spectacle. In the 30-second clip, several memorable scenes from Peele’s prior blockbuster hits play back-to-back, followed by a title that reads, “Discover what’s next… from the mind of Jordan Peele.” The short video then provides exclusive footage of the film’s main cast, including Get Out star Daniel Kaluuya, Steven Yeun, and Keke Palmer. The full trailer will be released during the Super Bowl this Sunday, Feb 13.

This Sunday… from the mind of Jordan Peele. N☁️PE. pic.twitter.com/iFK5n1QsHQ — Monkeypaw Productions (@Monkeypaw) February 8, 2022

Details about the upcoming project remain mainly unknown, though tidbits in the trailer teaser indicate an otherworldly presence hovering above a small town. Additionally, the actual poster for the film features a large cloud high above in the sky, with many fans believing the movie’s plot will focus on the extraterrestrial. Much like Peele’s thought-provoking predecessors, his latest project looks to follow the same path.

When it comes to the brilliance of modern cinematic horror, Jordan Peele effortlessly captivates audiences with his formidable elements of racial unrest and eerie exploitations, making him one of the best working filmmakers today. Nope will serve as Peele’s follow-up to films Get Out and Us, which grossed $255 million in total at the worldwide box office. The former film even won Peele the Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay at the 2018 Oscars.

Nope is scheduled to be released in theaters on July 22.