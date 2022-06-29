The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is promising to begin a new era of Middle-earth. But since the series literally takes place in another age of this fictional world, we have no doubt it can live up to that promise.

The new promo once again burns through a dozen different shots in a matter of seconds. These involve warrior Galadriel climbing a mountain, pushing her way through a cave, and even swimming naked in a lake. We can also glimpse a huge battle, with Galadriel charging a field and another shot in a background of fire and crimson.

“This could be the beginning of a new era,” reads the teaser.

Chronicling a never-before-adapted period of J.R.R. Tolkien’s world from the appendices to The Lord of the Rings, this new series involves the struggle of the peoples of Middle-earth against Sauron in the Second Age. The story will break down cataclysmic events such as the forging of the rings of power, the downfall of Númenor, and the War of the Last Alliance, all through a planned five-season journey that starts this September.

I know what you’re thinking, though. Barring that brief teaser trailer and all these short promos, we’ve yet to see what this new $460 million take on Middle-earth will look like in action, or whether the producers have managed to find the spirit of Tolkien’s books like Peter Jackson did almost two decades ago.

All of these reservations will hopefully be put to rest when The Rings of Power arrives at San Diego Comic-Con 2022 with a first full trailer.