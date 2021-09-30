Watch: This Wedding’s Father Daughter Dance Was A Lightsaber Duel

With just how much Star Wars fans love the franchise, there’s obviously been a fair share of weddings themed in a galaxy far, far away. Still, it’s when loved ones get creative with themes from the franchise to make their special days truly memorable where the force is truly with people.

Fans with the franchise have been appreciating the video on Reddit where some playfully creativity was set to work to help a father who uses a wheelchair have a special “father daughter dance” that is unforgettable. The idea to have a lightsaber duel isn’t just fun, but it’s an amazing way to break beyond tradition while maintaining her father’s comfort and happiness.

You can check out the video below: