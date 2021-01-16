Watch: Harley Springs Into Action In New The Suicide Squad Footage

Hot on the heels of Netflix’s own mega trailer teasing every must-see movie the platform’s got coming this year, Warner Bros. has dropped a new promo promising that HBO Max is the subscription service to sign up to in 2021 as it’ll have all the studio’s major films becoming available the very same day as they arrive in theaters. And the video supplies us with new looks at some of our most anticipated releases, including Godzilla vs. Kong, Space Jam: A New Legacy and DC’s The Suicide Squad.

We’ve actually already got a solid feel for the Task Force X sequel thanks to a special presentation unveiled during DC FanDome last summer, but this trailer reveals some exciting new shots all the same. At around the 0:04 mark in the promo, you can spot Idris Elba’s Bloodsport surveying the ruins of a building. Then, at around 0:14, there’s a group shot of half the squad, again featuring Elba but this time flanked by Polka-Dot Man (David Dastmalchian), Peacemaker (John Cena) and Ratcatcher (Daniela Melchior).

Most excitingly, at around 0:19, we catch a glimpse of what looks to be a super cool hero moment of the whole gang walking as one through the falling snow. The four mentioned above are in there again and, though it’s hard to make everyone out, we can definitely see Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn, Steve Agee’s Killer Shark and Peter Capaldi’s Thinker as well. Last but not least, at around 0:25, Robbie’s queen of crime can be seen kicking ass in her flamenco dress.

James Gunn's Misfits Assemble In New The Suicide Squad Photos

DC fans are certainly hyped for this one, and WB has a lot of faith in it, too. After all, writer/director James Gunn is already in the midst of shooting a Peacemaker spinoff TV series for John Cena, which is due on HBO Max.

With The Suicide Squad coming on August 6th, it’s possible that we could get a full trailer sometime in February. Watch this space for more.