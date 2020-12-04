The Waterboy 2 Will Reportedly See Bobby Train A New Waterboy

Adam Sandler’s partnership with Netflix offers him complete creative freedom to do what he wants, and more often than not, his films for the streaming site see him recruit a familiar crew of directors, writers and actors to put together a piece of work that typically gets savaged by critics, but tops the most-watched charts, as subscribers continue to show their love for the Hollywood star.

So far, though, Sandler hasn’t been much of a fan of sequels, with Grown Ups the only live-action vehicle of his to get a follow-up. Instead, the Happy Madison head honcho is more inclined to churn out original ideas and honestly, you can’t fault him for that, as like we mentioned above, viewers just can’t get enough of the actor. But it seems that things might be changing soon.

As you may’ve heard, Sandler is reportedly developing a sequel to The Waterboy, which is still one of his most popular efforts and has remained beloved by millions since first hitting theaters in 1998. The sports comedy was a huge success, bringing in $190 million at the box office, and according to insider Daniel Richtman, the follow-up will see Sandler training a new waterboy to follow in Bobby Boucher’s footsteps.

Unfortunately, the tipster doesn’t offer up anything other than that, but just the very fact that we’re even getting a sequel to the film is obviously hugely exciting. And the good news doesn’t end there, either, as there’ve been reports that Sandler wants to do another Billy Madison as well.

Clearly, he’s had a change of heart and while he’ll no doubt continue to keep pumping out originals for Netflix, we’re more than happy to see him revisit some of his older properties – like The Waterboy – that first put him on the map and established Adam Sandler as a force to be reckoned with in Hollywood. Even if critics don’t always take to his work.