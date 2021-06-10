WB Announces Lord Of The Rings Prequel Movie The War Of Rohirrim

It’s been announced today that New Line Cinema is partnering up with Warner Bros. Animation to bring us a new Lord of the Rings movie. We’ll let that sink in for a second.

An original anime feature helmed by filmmaker Kenji Kamiyama, The War Of Rohirrim will take us into the legendary battle that shaped Middle-earth and laid the groundwork for the adventures we saw unfold in Peter Jackson’s beloved and critically acclaimed trilogy. In other words, it’s a prequel to what came before and will place its focus on the ninth King of Rohan, Helm Hammerhand, and further flesh out the story of Helm’s Deep.

Not only that, but this is said to be a priority project that’s being fast-tracked for a big screen release. So yes, The Lord of the Rings is coming back to theaters, folks.

While it will act as a standalone story, for the most part, The War Of Rohirrim is being described a companion piece to Jackson’s movies. Speaking about the project, Warner Bros. Animation head Sam Register had this to say about it:

“This will be yet another epic portrayal of J.R.R. Tolkien’s world that has never been told before. We’re honored to partner with much of the incredible talent behind both film trilogies, along with new creative luminaries to tell this story. And so it begins.”

So far, there isn’t much in the way of further details like casting and additional behind the scenes talent to speak of, but again, this is being fast-tracked by the studios and is clearly a big deal for them. As such, you can expect the voice cast to be stacked with A-listers.

Tell us, though, are you excited about The Lord of the Rings returning to theaters after all this time? And what are you hoping to see from The War Of Rohirrim? Let us know in the usual place down below and watch this space for further updates.