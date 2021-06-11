Some WB Execs Reportedly Want J.J. Abrams To Erase The SnyderVerse

One day, all of the talk surrounding the future of the SnyderVerse will eventually subside, but given that it’s been almost three months since HBO Max’s Justice League premiered and there’s still a new rumor emanating on an almost daily basis, we won’t be reaching that point for some time to come.

The latest comes from Reddit, so do with that information what you will, and offers that several members of the Warner Bros. boardroom want J.J. Abrams to erase the SnyderVerse from existence. That’s the extent of the information made available, but looking at the cold hard facts, there’s an awful lot of variables preventing that from happening, regardless of the report’s veracity.

Most obviously, Abrams has already shown he’s happy to dive into all corners of canon with a Superman reboot, several HBO Max shows, the feature length Zatanna and a Batman animated series all in the works as we speak spanning the vast DC catalogue.

Furthermore, to erase the SnyderVerse, you’d technically have to get rid of anyone who played a major onscreen part in it. Jason Momoa, Gal Gadot and Ezra Miller were all hired by Zack Snyder, and each of them has a solo film that’s either recently been released, is currently shooting or is gearing up for production in the very near future, and the studio would no doubt like many more of them given the massive success of Aquaman and Wonder Woman in particular.

The final elephant in the room is any potential reshuffling following the Warner Bros. Discovery merger, with the film division’s shambolic corporate structure ideally suited for a culling, so as always, anything regarding the SnyderVerse comes slapped with a thousand question marks and no definitive answers.