WB Planning To Put Constantine In 4 Upcoming DCEU Movies

Matt Ryan’s John Constantine has become an increasingly important member of the Arrowverse of late, but we’re hearing that Warner Bros. has eyes on bringing the Hellblazer back to the big screen over the next few years, too. And current intel is pointing to Constantine being a major player in the future of the DCEU to boot.

We Got This Covered has been told by our sources – the same ones who revealed that Tom Welling was returning for “Crisis” and that The CW was doing an Arrow spinoff starring Katherine McNamara way back in March – that WB’s planning on including the character in four upcoming DC movies. As previously reported, there’s a new Constantine solo film in the works, while we’re also hearing that Justice League Dark isn’t dead yet and is still in development. Furthermore, the Hellblazer is likely to show up in some capacity in the Swamp Thing movie that we’ve brought you news of before and the fourth project is one we’re hearing of for the first time: a House of Mystery film, based on the classic DC horror anthology comic.

If you’ll recall, back in June we told you that Colin Farrell was attached to the part of Constantine, but what we’re hearing now is that he’s unlikely to accept the gig and as such, WB is thinking about getting Keanu Reeves to reprise the role, which he played in 2005’s Constantine. The film itself isn’t the most popular DC flick ever made, but the advantages of bringing back the internet’s favorite actor are obvious.

Whether that ultimately happens or not remains to be seen, but for what it’s worth, Reeves did recently comment that he’d love to return to the character of Constantine in some form. Though whether he would want to sign up for multiple movies, as we’re hearing is the plan, is a different question altogether given how busy he is these days.

In any case, we’ll keep you updated if we hear anymore about Constantine in the DCEU and in the meantime, feel free to let us know how you want to see him handled in the franchise in the comments section down below.