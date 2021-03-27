WB Reportedly Doesn’t Want A Connected Universe In The DCEU Anymore

When we first started hearing that The Flash would use its loose adaptation of the Flashpoint storyline to wipe all of Zack Snyder’s DCEU movies from official continuity, the Snyder Cut was still just a pipe dream. Indeed, following the disappointing critical and commercial performance of Joss Whedon’s Justice League, Warner Bros. and DC Films appeared to make a concerted effort to veer away from the mythology first established in Man of Steel.

Of course, the massive success of HBO Max’s four-hour epic has thrown a significant spanner into the works for the studio’s plans to move on, with #RestoreTheSnyderVerse campaigners putting their foot down and letting it be known they’ve got no intention of giving up on the idea of seeing the planned five-film Justice League arc brought to a close in some fashion.

There’s been so much back and forth over the notion of the SnyderVerse recently, but we’re still no closer to finding out how it’s going to resolve itself. WB have been pretty forthcoming in admitting that they’re simply not interested anymore, while numerous reports have posited that HBO Max are keen to pick up where Justice League left off, with a civil war apparently brewing behind the scenes.

Tipster Mikey Sutton is now claiming that Warner Bros. no longer want their comic book blockbusters to be connected at all, and would prefer to develop standalone stories instead.

“Going forward, Warner Bros. does not want a connected cinematic universe but it wants to cherry-pick what they feel will sell tickets from Snyder’s theatrical movies,” says Sutton.

Of course, they’ve already shifted towards that approach somewhat, with Joker and The Batman taking place outside of the main timeline, while Aquaman and the Wonder Woman duology are barely tied to the DCEU at all. However, it’s looking as though The Flash is going to be a pivotal moment for the superhero series, one that either keeps the door ajar for the SnyderVerse or slams it shut for good.