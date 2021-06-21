WB Reportedly Keeping The Door Open For Ben Affleck’s Batman To Return

At this stage, the only people who really know what the future holds for Ben Affleck as Batman are the actor himself and the top brass at Warner Bros. and DC Films, and even then there’s no guarantees that the complexion of the boardroom is going to remain the same once the Discovery merger is finalized.

Ever since the two-time Academy Award winner ended his self-imposed exile as the Dark Knight by suiting up for Zack Snyder’s Justice League reshoots and signing on for a supporting role in The Flash, we’ve heard just about every imaginable permutation in regards to a comeback.

Over the last year, there’s been talk that Affleck is returning as Batman full-time, having signed a multi-picture deal that would see him star in a handful of DCEU blockbusters, while various HBO Max projects have also been touted. On top of that, conflicting reports have claimed he’s done with the Caped Crusader after The Flash is released, while others have conflicted that conflicting information by countering that he might yet stick around.

The latest comes from insider Daniel Richtman, who offers that the studio are keeping the door open for Affleck to return in any number of future outings post-Flash. That’s about as vague as it gets, and it’s not as if we haven’t heard the same spiel on numerous occasions already from a multitude of different sources, but at the end of the day we simply don’t know for sure. Fans would love it to happen, but it’s entirely up to Affleck whether he wants to continue on as Batman, even if the rumor mill won’t rest until The Flash arrives in November next year and clears up his fate or lack thereof.