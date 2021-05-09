WB Reportedly Wants To Mix The Arrowverse Into The DCEU More

Warner Bros. reportedly wants to mix the Arrowverse into the DCEU more.

Ezra Miller’s shock cameo in The CW’s “Crisis on Infinite Earths” was a huge deal for fans as it tied together the separate movie and TV DC universes for the first time, establishing that they exist in the same multiverse. That only raised our hopes that another crossover will happen in the future, and we’re all geared up for it to take place in 2022’s The Flash movie. It’s possible, though, that there could be further mixing of the two franchises beyond just this instance.

A new rumor shared by tipster Daniel Richtman points to Warner Bros. wanting to dip into The CW’s DC shared universe more often. This, we’re told, will obviously be achieved via the multiverse. Ezra Miller’s solo film will introduce the concept of other universes to the DCEU for the first time, with the big screen Barry Allen set to encounter Michael Keaton’s Batman from the Burtonverse. And just like Keaton is thought to have signed up for multiple projects, it’s possible that more Arrowverse crossovers could occur after that pic, too.

We’re still not sure exactly how the Arrowverse will be factored in to The Flash, but an appearance from Grant Gustin seems the most likely scenario, just to repay the favor of having Miller turn up in “Crisis.” Fans would love to see other TV heroes crossover alongside him, too – maybe Melissa Benoist’s Supergirl, seeing as Sasha Calle will be debuting as the DCEU’s Girl of Steel in that same film. But the good news is that, even if Andy Muschietti’s movie only features Gustin, additional cameos could follow in unknown future productions.

Of course, it’s also possible that WB may be planning some kind of DCEU/Arrowverse hybrid projects for HBO Max, with The CW’s franchise expanding onto streaming. That’s just speculation, though, as – going by what Richtman’s shared – it sounds like the studio only has vague plans for further crossovers at this stage.