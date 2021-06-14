WB Reportedly Wants Robert Pattinson’s Batman To Marry [SPOILERS]

Batman may be about to tie the knot on the big screen. The Dark Knight has had various love interests across his many movie outings, but so far he’s only been married to his job as Gotham’s protector. This could change in one of the sequels to The Batman, however, as new intel is pointing to Warner Bros. apparently looking to have Robert Pattinson’s Bruce Wayne get hitched. And the character who might end up as Batman’s bride will not be a surprise to fans.

We’ve heard from our sources – the same ones who previously told us about WB’s plans for a Black Superman before that was confirmed – that the studio wants Pattinson’s Caped Crusader to marry Zoe Kravitz’s Catwoman in The Batman movies. We don’t know the reasoning behind this, but apparently it’s something they’re keen on. It’s also unclear if director Matt Reeves is interested in this concept as well, although we have been informed that Pattinson wants multiple love interests in the franchise. So it does appear that there may be some creative differences about Bruce settling down.

Presumably the studio is inspired by the major Batman/Catwoman engagement storyline in recent DC comics. Bruce and Selina Kyle getting engaged gained a lot of widespread interest, helping to increase sales, although it ultimately turned out to be a bit of a fakeout, as Selina elected not to go through with the wedding in the end. This decision caused a lot of controversy amongst fans so maybe WB wants to avoid that this time and actually have the Bat and the Cat say “I do.”

Again, this isn’t necessarily what Reeves and Pattinson want for the character, but it’s something we’re hearing the studio is pushing for, so who knows whether the filmmakers will choose to go down this route or not. In the shorter term, Pattinson’s Bruce and Kravitz’s Selina will meet for the first time in The Batman, which is due to hit theaters on November 4th, 2022.