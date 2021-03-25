WB Reportedly Wanted More Superman In Zack Snyder’s Justice League

Warner Bros. and DC Films’ handling of Superman has generated plenty of discussion, and that’s only intensified since it was announced that J.J. Abrams was producing a reboot with a script from Ta-Nehisi Coates, which looks set to recast the title hero and keep Henry Cavill’s popular portrayal of the Big Blue Boy Scout on the sidelines.

Admittedly, there was an unconfirmed report making the rounds very recently that Abrams’ Superman could be DCEU canon, which is a viable proposition if Clark Kent isn’t the lead character. In any case, as things stand, it looks as though that Man of Steel sequel the fans have been demanding for years is going to remain strictly in the realms of wishful thinking.

Justice League Snyder Cut Gallery 1 of 38

Click to skip









































































MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

On the plus side, Cavill’s Kryptonian got a much more substantial story arc in Zack Snyder’s Justice League, one that thankfully didn’t have to deal with failing miserably at digitally erasing his mustache. We’ve now heard from our sources, though – the same ones who told us Ben Affleck was returning for The Flash – that Warner Bros. wanted the Snyder Cut to feature even more Superman, but the director declined the studio’s request.

While we couldn’t confirm why that is, there are a number of realistic possibilities. Perhaps the required footage simply wasn’t available to have it make sense within the context of the four-hour epic, especially when Cavill was unable to commit to the epilogue’s reshoots, something Snyder surely would have wanted him to get involved in given that it unfolds in the Knightmare timeline and he was initially announced to be returning. Another slightly more far-fetched idea, meanwhile, is that it was a deliberate move on the filmmaker’s part, just in the off chance that those two Justice League sequels do end up materializing, the second of which has already been teased as a Superman story.