WB Reportedly Wants Pattinson’s Batman To Form His Own Justice League

While the DCEU just keeps on growing, the future of the Justice League in the franchise is unclear. Zack Snyder pretty much ruled out the notion of him directing any sequels, which leaves the likelihood that the iconic superhero team will eventually be rebooted. In Snyder’s Justice League, Ben Affleck’s Bruce Wayne was the driving force behind the group coming together. Given the Bat’s popularity, it’s no surprise that the next incarnation of the Dark Knight could be at the center of a rebooted team, too.

We’ve heard from our reliable sources—the same ones who told us Affleck would appear in The Flash, long before that was confirmed—that Warner Bros. wants Robert Pattinson’s Batman to form his own Justice League later down the line. It’s become clear Matt Reeves’ upcoming The Batman is set in its own continuity, which is being dubbed Earth-2, separate from the mainline DCEU. So this could provide the perfect way to relaunch the League.

Set photos from Reeves’ movie, depicting guests at a costume party wearing Superman, Wonder Woman, and Flash costumes, indirectly confirmed that these other heroes exist on Earth-2. So the groundwork for a Justice League forming in The Batman‘s universe will be laid in this first film. We’ll initially meet Battinson in the early days of his crime-fighting career, which suggests another origins story for the League would have to be told. Though hopefully WB can come up with something more creative than that.

Again, this is just something the studio wants to happen at this point and isn’t in active development. DC producer Charles Roven did recently admit that another Justice League flick will eventually materialize, he just doesn’t think it will be for a few years yet. But when it does, it may well be Robert Pattinson at the head of the lineup.

The Batman is scheduled to enter theaters on March 4, 2022.